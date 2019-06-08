Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 134,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

