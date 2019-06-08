MaxLinear (MXL) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.