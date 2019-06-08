Mattel (MAT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of MAT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mattel by 5,656,220.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

