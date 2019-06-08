Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $281.74. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.75, a PEG ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $1,858,575.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,142.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $30,364,169. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/marvin-palmer-associates-inc-invests-5-19-million-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.