Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 10,901 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

