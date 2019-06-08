Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) Receives $27.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marina Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marina Biotech in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Marina Biotech from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marina Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRNA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,235. Marina Biotech has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marina Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marina Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

