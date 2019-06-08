Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Achieves $4.83 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00402900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02451443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00153785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

