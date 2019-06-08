Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

