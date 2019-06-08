M.D.C. (MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.68

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $647.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,059,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 30,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $872,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,313. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

