Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lumentum by 2.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 68,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

