Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 179.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 140,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,960,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -691.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv-shares-bought-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.