Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,003.45

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,003.45 ($26.18) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.68), with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The company has a market cap of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of 0.11.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The Company Profile (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

