Lendingtree (TREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $401.76

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $401.76 and last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 207254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.32.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carla Shumate sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $6,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 9,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.33, for a total value of $3,544,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,283.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $17,105,998 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

