Lendingtree Inc (TREE) CFO Sells $3,472,656.77 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.11. The stock had a trading volume of 147,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.33. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $403.03.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 184,965 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $24,957,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $12,737,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 57.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

