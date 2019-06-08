LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

LCNB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,890. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

In other LCNB news, Director William G. Huddle sold 3,495 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $59,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 10,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,653 shares of company stock valued at $438,101 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

