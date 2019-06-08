Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Receives $178.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,352,410 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.