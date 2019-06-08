KZ Cash (KZC) Price Up 12% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $50,130.00 and approximately $831.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,337,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,436 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

