King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,075 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,950. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.41 on Friday. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 445.38% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

