King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $818,000 Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,816,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

