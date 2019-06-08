KeyCorp Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

CNP opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

