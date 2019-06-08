Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.74 Million Position in Ferro Co. (FOE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215,387 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 177.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 305,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

