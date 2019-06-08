KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

KMPH stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. KemPharm Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). Equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

