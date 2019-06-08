Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $14.70 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.89). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $6,380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

