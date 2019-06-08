JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,404 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,003,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS opened at $71.45 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 target price on shares of ePlus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,665. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-sells-11404-shares-of-eplus-inc-plus.html.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.