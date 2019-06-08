JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Apple stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

