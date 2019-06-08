JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 320 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 270 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 324 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 276.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

