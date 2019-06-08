Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 135.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $153,662.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/johnson-controls-international-plc-jci-shares-bought-by-rockefeller-capital-management-l-p.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.