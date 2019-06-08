John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the first quarter worth $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the first quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

PDT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

