JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (UBER)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.02.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

