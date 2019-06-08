JET8 (J8T) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,670.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $396,097.00 and approximately $2,670.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00402056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.02450231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00153267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,910,077 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

