Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 938,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $436,851.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,479.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,468 shares of company stock worth $6,118,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

