Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (UBEOY)

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

UBEOY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.87. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

