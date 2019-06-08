JCDecaux SA (DEC) Receives €30.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.25 ($35.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €29.75 ($34.59) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €25.98 ($30.21) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

