Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $174.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $210.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

