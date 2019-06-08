iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $103.77 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

