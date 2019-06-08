iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $60.70 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

