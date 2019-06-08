Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $32.06 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/ishares-global-energy-etf-ixc-position-reduced-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.