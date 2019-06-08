iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lessened by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $189.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

