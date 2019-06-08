iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,950,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after buying an additional 660,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-is-first-republic-investment-management-inc-s-5th-largest-position.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.