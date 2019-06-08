Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives $97.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.70. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $385,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,286 shares of company stock worth $9,911,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 288.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

