IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $918,226.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $759.62 or 0.09573697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038691 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013400 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,040,005 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.