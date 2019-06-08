IOST (IOST) Achieves Market Cap of $136.83 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coineal, BigONE and Upbit. IOST has a total market capitalization of $136.83 million and $32.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.36 or 0.09785903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001785 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014633 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Huobi, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitMax, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, WazirX, ABCC, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Bitkub, DDEX, CoinZest, Coineal, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, Bithumb, Koinex, BigONE, Upbit, GOPAX, Zebpay, BitMart, IDAX, Kucoin, DigiFinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

