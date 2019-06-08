Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $13,176,673. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (down previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $499.04 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

