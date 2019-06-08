International Seaways Inc (INSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,545,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1,136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 18.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW opened at $18.31 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.