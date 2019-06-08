International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Holdings Boosted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,390,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $83,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 50.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 3,167,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,572. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

