International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Insider Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 2,636 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $387,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. 1,338,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,892 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

