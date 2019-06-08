Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

WEC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 1,526,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

