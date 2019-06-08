Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $578,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $654,300.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $613,200.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Howard Lerman sold 150 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $3,183.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $645,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $18.44 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,431.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 588,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

