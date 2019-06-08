Insider Selling: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) insider John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 204.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

