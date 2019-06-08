Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) VP Sells 1,693 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $248,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/insider-selling-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-vp-sells-1693-shares-of-stock.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.